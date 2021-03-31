Garfield County to host forum on health insurance costs

Garfield County is hosting a virtual community forum on the affordability of health-care insurance in the region at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5, via Zoom.

Participating in the forum will be the three members of the Board of County Commissioners, state Sen. Bob Rankin and Peak Health Alliance CEO Claire Brockbank. The discussion will include a community question-and-answer session.

Topics are to include health insurance options in Colorado and state legislation that may affect rates in the region.

“Since the inception of the Affordable Care Act, the Board of County Commissioners has been working to bring down the cost of health insurance,” Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said in a news release. “The high cost of insurance has been on the back of the middle class in Garfield County.”

The forum is being streamed via Zoom. the password and link to the meeting are available at garfield-county.com/board-commissioners/meetings .