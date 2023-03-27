Garfield County to host summit aimed at improving virtual access to government doings for people with disabilities

Garfield County government uses Granicus to livestream its Board of County Commissioners meetings. The county is exploring ways to improve virtual access to government information for people with disabilities.

garfield-county.com screenshot

Garfield County Public Health — in partnership with The Arc of the Central Mountains, Mountain Valley Developmental Services, and Cook Inclusive — is hosting an Accessibility and Inclusion Virtual Summit, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on April 11.

According to a county news release, this listening session intends to provide an opportunity for those serving clients with disabilities, along with families, caregivers and people living with disabilities, to share information and ideas.

Information collected is being used to develop an accessibility and inclusion strategic plan for regional disability service providers, in accordance with a new state law related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The city of Glenwood Springs and other municipalities are going through a similar process.

County meeting agenda

5:30 to 6:30 p.m., hear from local providers who serve clients with disabilities. Share concerns, barriers and ideas for improvement.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hear from local families, caregivers and those living with disabilities. Share concerns, barriers and ideas for improvement.

Two opportunities to provide feedback

The public is invited to listen in to the Accessibility and Inclusion Virtual Summit. Registration is required and can be made online [form.jotform.com/mhohstadt/AIVS] or by calling 970-665-6370.

Garfield County is also conducting an accessibility and inclusion survey and seeking community feedback. The survey will provide data that can be used to better understand the barriers and challenges facing those with disabilities in our community.

“This work is being done to ensure that accessibility issues are part of the conversation when we are looking at community needs, new or re-development, and everyday living,” Mason Hohstadt, Garfield County Public Health Specialist, said in the news release. “The goal is to make the community accessible for all, all at the same time.”

Garfield County Public Health information is provided online on the public health website .