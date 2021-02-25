Garfield County to move to Level Blue on state’s COVID-19 dial Friday

Though it won’t bring major changes for most Garfield County businesses, local public health officials were notified Thursday that the county will move to the less-restrictive Level Blue, effective first thing Friday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) advised this week that, for a rolling period ending on Tuesday, Garfield County had sustained seven days at the Level Blue metrics on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

As a result, the county will move from the current Level Yellow restrictions to the Blue level at 6 a.m. Friday, according to a news release issued by the county Thursday afternoon.

Blue is the second-least-restrictive level among the six risk levels on the state dial. Only Level Green, or “Protect Our Neighbors” is more lenient.

“To officially move to Level Blue, Garfield County had to verify data and submit a letter of acknowledgment to the state,” according to the news release. “Weather-related delays from COVID testing labs located outside of the state delayed the process of confirming the move. The results of the tests that returned did not impact the numbers enough to keep the county from meeting the Level Blue threshold.”

Restrictions between Level Yellow (“Concern”) and Level Blue (“Cautious”) do not vary much, though.

One change is that restaurants can extend last call for alcohol sales one hour later to midnight.

Also, capacity for indoor and outdoor events increases, gyms and recreation centers and youth day and sports camps can allow more people, and guides and outfitters can take more clients.

However, venue size still comes into play in order to maintain spacing protocols, so some of the maximum capacity numbers will have little bearing on Garfield County businesses. View the state dial levels chart here .

Restaurants still are restricted to 50% of their seating capacity, but the maximum cap does change from 50 people per dining room to 175, with table distancing measures in place.

Since few, if any, restaurants in Garfield County are that large to begin with, not much changes there, either.

Garfield County Public Health has provided an overview of the major changes that affect the county, with page numbers for appendices by category from the latest Public Health order. It can be found here .

All of the state’s posted capacity numbers exclude staff.

“If the order language includes a percentage of capacity, or a specific number, the operator must go with whichever is less,” the county explains in its release. “Operators are required to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”

El estado mueve al Condado Garfield de Amarillo a Azul El Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente de Colorado (CDPHE, por sus siglas en inglés) notificó al Condado Garfield que mantuvo siete días de métricas bajo el Nivel Azul durante un período continuo que termino el 23 de febrero. El cambio a Nivel Azul entrará en vigor el viernes, 26 de febrero a las 6 am. Con la orden de salud pública estatal más reciente, los condados pueden pasar a niveles menos restrictivos si cumplen y mantienen las métricas durante una semana. Para moverse oficialmente a Nivel Azul, el Condado Garfield tuvo que verificar los datos y enviar una carta de reconocimiento al estado. Debido a demoras relacionados por el clima, los laboratorios de pruebas para COVID ubicados fuera del estado retrasaron el proceso de confirmación para el cambio. Los resultados de las pruebas que regresaron no afectaron los números lo suficiente como para evitar que el condado alcanzara el paso al Nivel Azul. La Tabla de Restricciones de capacidad del Indicador del CDPHE proporciona un esquema de las asignaciones básicas bajo el cuadro del indicador. Sin embargo, dueños de negocios, planificadores de eventos y otros operadores deben consultar la orden de salud pública más actualizada del estado; la Séptima Orden de Salud Pública Enmendada 20-36 y seguir todos los detalles específicos del sector que le aplique. Restricciones del nivel amarillo no varían drásticamente del nivel azul. Sin embargo, Salud Pública ha proporcionado una descripción de los principales cambios que afectan al Condado Garfield con números de página para apéndices por categoría de la última orden de Salud Pública para que sectores sigan las guías y los detalles específicos que según le corresponda. Para Todos los Niveles de Color de Esfera (Incluido el Azul): Números de capacidad publicados excluyen al personal. Si el idioma de la orden incluye un porcentaje de capacidad o un número específico, el operador debe elegir el que sea menor. Operadores deben seguir cumpliendo con guías de distanciamiento social.

