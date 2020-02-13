Garfield County treasurer to resign for job out-of-state

Garfield County Treasurer Karla Bagley will step down in March, according to a news release.

The county treasurer position is an elected office, and county commissioners will begin reviewing applications to appoint a replacement starting Feb. 24. Bagley’s final day as treasurer will be March 13.

Bagley, who was first elected in 2014, is taking a position out of state, according to the news release. She won re-election in 2018 in an uncontested race for a term that runs through 2022.

“I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to have served the taxpayers of Garfield County in my position as county treasurer for the past five years; and have enjoyed the growth opportunity it has provided me personally,” Bagley said in her resignation letter.

“We have made many improvements in efficiency during my time here…all of which has benefitted the county and ultimately the taxpayers that we serve,” she said.

Bagley pointed to her accomplishments, including making the treasurer’s office more efficient.

To be considered for the treasurer position, an applicant must be an eligible voter and a Garfield County resident for at least 12 months.

Bagley suggested in her letter that those interested should have 10 years or more management experience, strong communication skills, and a strong desire for public service. Backgrounds in business, public administration, and accounting or finance are also helpful, she added.

Bagley also praised the staff within the county treasurer’s office.

“We have an excellent staff managing all aspects of the treasurer and public trustee offices,” Bagley wrote. “The county is in excellent hands and won’t skip a beat in the day-to-day operations. I wish the best for whomever fills the role here at Garfield County and anticipate a seamless transition. I will remain available to assist in whatever ways I can.”

