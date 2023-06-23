Garfield County under red flag warning until 10 p.m.

As dry weather persists throughout the region, Garfield County is under a red flag warning until 10 p.m. Friday, June 23, a county alert states.

A red flag warning means no open burning is permitted anywhere in the county.

“Warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger,” the alert states.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could reach as high as 50 MPH in parts of eastern Utah and western Colorado today.