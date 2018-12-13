Garfield County Weekend Planner

Crafts and cocoa

4 p.m. Friday — Teens are invited to an evening of hot cocoa and holiday crafts at the Carbondale Branch Library. This event is free and open to all teens. For more information, call the library.

Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave. | Free | 970-963-2889

Grand Holiday 2018

5 p.m. Friday — Join Glenwood's Downtown Market as they welcome Santa and his (live) reindeer, serve up hot chocolate and cookies and light the fire pit for marshmallow roasting. Alpine Echo will entertain with Christmas carols.

Garfield County Courthouse, 109 8th St. | Free

Ritter Plaza music series

6:30 p.m. Friday — Come enjoy free music and a beverage or a treat in downtown New Castle. Beer and wine available for purchase, and Simon's Spot will be selling ice cream.

Ritter Plaza, downtown New Castle | Free

Mountain Madrigal Singers Christmas concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday — The Mountain Madrigal Singers present their concert of vocal music celebrating the sounds and spirit of the holiday for their 38th season. The program will be a blend of traditional and contemporary songs, some classical and some light. The performances are free and open to the public, and all are welcome.

Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccer Field Road | Free | 970-987-2560

Nativity walk

4 p.m. Sunday — Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church presents scenes from the Nativity for church and community members at the Lovell Building. There will be refreshments, including cookies, cocoa, coffee and soup for the celebration.

Lovell Building, 200 E. Fourth St., Rifle | Free