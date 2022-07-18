Garfield County workers to receive 5% mid-year pay bump

Non-elected Garfield County government employees will see their second 5% pay boost this year, as the county tries to stay competitive in the labor market among public entities amid the ever-rising cost of living.

County Manager Kevin Batchelder and Human Resources Director Diane Hayes recommended to county commissioners Monday that county workers receive a mid-year pay hike of 4% across-the-board, based on a recent market study.

Commissioners took it a step beyond and approved the 5% raise.

Hayes said the current labor market and wages being offered by the county’s nearest competition for workers are unlike anything she’s seen in 35 years.

“We are a little late to the game,” she said. “But we have been trying to be very thorough in our research and wanted to be patient and make sure this was not a blip.

“It’s not a blip. This looks to be an ongoing trend.”

Last week, commissioners heard from Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, who requested a 7% mid-year raise for his deputies and other sheriff’s department employees.

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky on Monday convinced fellow Commissioners John Martin and Mike Samson to meet in the middle and enact a 5% raise across the board.

“I do think we have to be competitive,” Jankovsky said, adding that combined with a “good benefits package,” the raise should also help the sheriff’s department in its hiring.

County workers were given a 5% raise to start the year as part of the approved 2022 county budget.

The mid-year raise will cost county taxpayers another roughly $1.25 million, Batchelder said. However, that cost is currently being offset by several vacancies across multiple county departments, accounting for more than $3 million, he said.

While some of those positions may be recouped with the pay increase and a subsequent adjustment to the county’s wage scale, at a cost of about $15,000, the reality is the number of unfilled positions is likely to increase, Jankovsky said.

“Our employees are having to carry that load,” he said.

Prospective new hires are also demanding a higher wage before accepting a position with the county.

Also on Monday, Community Development Director Sheryl Bower received permission to exceed the pay range for a new county planner with 20 years of experience. That will cost the county an extra $6,000, she said, but could also have ripple effects in terms of any equity adjustments that might need to be made for existing employees.

Several top-level county positions are also vacant or about to be, including a new county manager to replace Batchelder, who recently announced his retirement, effective in September, as well as a chief building official, attorney and finance director.

The wage market study found Garfield County to be an average of 5% below market compared to other area government-sector workers, said Jessica Roberts, compensation and benefits manager for the county.

The county’s top wage earners are now 11% below the market, she said.

“We are seeing that in new requests for pay increases and equity adjustments,” Roberts said. “This (mid-year increase) is one way to adjust that.”

As the process starts to craft a 2023 county budget, commissioners acknowledged that another pay adjustment may be necessary come the first of the year.

