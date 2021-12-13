Garfield County wrestling roundup: Jacobs gets gold for Grand Valley





Wrestling season gets into full swing as local teams hit the mats across the state in duals and tournaments before the holiday pause.

Five Roaring Fork Valley teams saw action across four events, highlighted by a gold medal for Grand Valley’s Teagan Jacobs in the Panther Invitational in Delta.

Dec. 9, Glenwood Springs at Basalt

The Demons and Longhorns scrapped to a duals tie, with 37 points apiece across 14 bouts. The Longhorns took a 13-6 lead after four matches before Glenwood took 22 points in the next four. From the 160-pound to 195-pound matches, Basalt tallied four straight falls from William Daniel, Ryan Zheng, Brady Samuelson and Dayton Schenk, putting them ahead 37-28 with two matches to go.

Glenwood’s Cameron Small recorded a fall over Alexis Garcia in the 220 and Alexander Cruz won a 9-2 decision over Jose Munoz in the final match to force the tie.

Dec. 10, Rifle vs. North Fork

The Bears fell on their home mat against North Fork, 49-24. Rifle won four bouts, two by forfeit and two by pin.

Cortland Hazelbush pinned Daniel Owens in the 160-pound matchup and Levi Miller fell Diezel Balko in the 170.

Marcus Washington also recorded an unscored pin over Josh Bryant in an extra 182-pound bout.

Dec. 11

Panther Invitational

Basalt, Glenwood Springs, Grand Valley and Rifle all took the trip to Delta for the Panther Invitational on Saturday.

Cedaredge won the meet with 208 points, with the top Roaring Fork Valley finisher being Grand Valley with 71 points in seventh place out of 12.

Rifle finished eighth with 37, Glenwood finished ninth with 30 and Basalt was 10th with 18. Grand Valley’s Teagan Jacobs won the 113-pound class. Jacobs went 2-0 through round robin matches before pinning Moffat County’s Colt Call and Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice to take gold.

Hayden Grice took second in the 285 for Grand Valley and Basalt’s Brady Samuelson and Rifle’s Justin Gil took third in the 182 and 220, respectively.

Tiger Duals

Down at Grand Junction High School, the Coal Ridge Titans hit the mat. TrackWrestling data is only available for one match, a 64-0 duals matchup with Palisade. All matches were either forfeited or lost by pin except the 152, in which Austin Price lost to Trevin Bannon by a 10-1 decision.

No further Coal Ridge results were readily available from the meet.

Upcoming meets

Warrior Classic, Friday-Saturday, Central High School; Coal Ridge, Glenwood Springs, Grand Valley

West Grand Invitational, West Grand High School; Basalt

