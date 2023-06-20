Garfield County’s newly adopted building code requires blower pressure tests to be performed on all new homes

Garfield County recently adopted a building code that requires a blower door test to be performed on all new homes to check air-sealing and ventilation, a county news release states.

Called the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), this is in compliance with a 2019 Colorado state law requiring local governments to choose one three iterations of the IECC in its building code.

“We have very little choice in the matter. This was required due to changes in the law,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said in the release. “Stay tuned for more changes to the energy, building, ventilation, and insulation codes, and on and on. Every code we deal with will be affected.”

According to Garfield County Community Development Chief Building John Plano, the county’s deadline to select one of the three codes to adopt is July 1. If the county did not adopt a new code by this time, it would be required to adopt the 2021 version.

The 2021 version requires new homes be pre-wired for future solar photovoltaic or solar thermal installations, high-efficiency electric appliances in mixed-fuel buildings and charging of electric vehicles, potentially increasing building costs, the release states.

“The code cannot be changed or amended to make it less stringent,” Plano explained to the board. “If we change or amend any building code at any time after July 1, 2023, we will have to adopt the 2021 or most current code, which will be more onerous than the one we currently utilize.”

The board approved repealing the 2009 IECC and adopted the 2018 IECC unanimously, 3-0.