FMLD taking applications for joint grant program

Local governments will again have a chance to compete for infrastructure funding through a special Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District program that encourages local government entities to work together.

Even though no grants were awarded in the first year of the program, the FMLD board is giving it another shot.

Applications are now available on the district’s website [www.colorado.gov/gcfmld] for the Joint Grant Program, which encourages eligible entities to work together on major capital projects.

“One entity will serve as the primary applicant and fiscal agent for the grant, but must be joined by one or more entities, all of whom must participate financially to a significant degree in the application and project,” explains a press release from the Garfield FMLD.

“It doesn’t make sense when communities say they need money and they don’t even apply for the funds we have. We’re confident this year we’ll have better results than last year.”— Mike Samson,FMLD director

The project would need to be completed within two years of the grant award date.

“The directors are again making $1 million available for this program,” FMLD board President Gregg Rippy said in the release. “As with our regular grant programs, applicants will have to be eligible entities seeking funding for eligible projects.”

To be eligible for funding through the FMLD, applicants must be political subdivisions of the state located in Garfield County.

Typical grant projects involve planning, construction and maintenance of public facilities, or the provision of public services. For the joint grant program, applications will be accepted only for the construction and maintenance of public facilities.

“I’ve been pushing for this program for years, and last year we finally got it off the ground,” Director Mike Samson said.

The FMLD did not fund any of the joint grant applications it received last year, because none met the full spirit or requirements of the program.

“We talked about it, and we’re willing to give it another try,” Samson said. “It’s our ongoing hope that entities will work together for their common good. There’s a lot of need out there. It doesn’t make sense when communities say they need money and they don’t even apply for the funds we have. We’re confident this year we’ll have better results than last year.”

In order to give towns, cities, school districts and special districts enough time to identify projects of mutual benefit, applications are again being made available one month before the fall grant cycle begins on Aug. 1. The FMLD will again award traditional and mini grants for the cycle, as well.

Eligible entities will be able to submit applications in all three programs, and filing deadlines for the Joint Grant Program will be the same as those for the other two programs in the Fall Grant Cycle.

“We want to get these funds into the communities where they are needed and not have them sitting in a reserve account,” board Secretary Steve Rippy said.