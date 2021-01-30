Garfield Public Health, state investigating possible COVID variant case in Glenwood Springs school
Garfield County Public Health and Roaring Fork Schools are cooperating with Colorado public health officials to investigate possible exposure at a Glenwood Springs school to coronavirus disease variant.
Local officials were made aware by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that a Sopris Elementary student “and/or” staff member may have been exposed to one of the different COVID variants earlier this month.
“The health department is working with a dedicated team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to determine potential exposure and contain any further spread,” Garfield Public Health said in a Saturday morning press release.
“Public Health can confirm that no students or staff members in this cohort have reported symptoms to the health department, and the normal quarantine window has already ended,” the release stated. “Families of students in the impacted cohort have been contacted and school staff and the health department are continuing to monitor for any signs of COVID symptoms.”
Local public health officials and school administration have indicated that they are not aware of any students having symptoms during the past 14 days.
“While there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the different COVID variants, the greatest concern is the possibility of increased contagiousness,” the release said.
The CDC and CDPHE have requested additional contact tracing and testing for impacted individuals. Public Health is working directly with those families, according to the release.
Also in response, the staff at Sopris Elementary received their COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, the county health release said.
“We know this news may raise additional questions and more information will be shared as soon as it is available,” the release stated.
Parents who have concerns can call 970-625-5200, extension 8135.
On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced that, beginning the week of Feb. 8, all in-person school staff and licensed child care providers are eligible to be vaccinated. All three school districts in Garfield County have submitted a list of those staff members, according to the release.
