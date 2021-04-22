Garfield Public Health vaccine clinic adding walk-in option; mobile vax unit visiting area next week

A recent drop in scheduled appointments for people seeking COVID-19 vaccines has prompted a shift to a walk-in format for Garfield County Public Health vaccine clinics going forward.

Beginning with the planned Saturday vaccination clinic at the Rifle Public Health office, 195 W. 14th St., anyone 18 and older can stop by between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to receive a Moderna vaccine.

“No appointment necessary, just walk in,” GCPH public information officer Carrie Godes said.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Rifle Public Health office, 195 W. 14th St. (appointment or walk-in welcome) 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Glenwood Springs Public Health office, 2014 Blake Ave. (appointment or walk-in welcome) 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Rifle Public Health office, 195 W. 14th St. (appointment or walk-in welcome) State mobile vaccine pop-up clinics Friday, April 30 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Apple Tree Mobile Home Park, 5175 County Road 335, New Castle 3-6 p.m., Cottonwood Mobile Home Park, 27653 U.S. 6 #100, Rifle The mobile clinic will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to ages 16+ and be scheduling folks for their follow-up shot, done by Garfield County Public Health, three weeks later. Bilingual medical staff will be present all day to answer any questions. No health insurance or ID is required, and the vaccines are free of charge. Source: Garfield County Public Health

Those who still prefer to schedule a specific time can still do so online , or by calling 970-665-6371.

“We will also take those individuals needing their second dose shots who were unable to keep their original appointments elsewhere,” Godes said.

“This makes it easier than ever to get your COVID vaccine,” she said. “We are here when you are ready, and changing the way we run our clinics to be more responsive to the public’s needs.”

Approximately 200 doses are expected to be available for the Saturday clinic in Rifle.

Godes noted that statewide, vaccine sites have noticed a significant drop in appointments for vaccines. Many of the state-run mass vaccination sites are also moving to a walk-in or drive-up format.

“In just one weeks’ time we seem to have gone from vaccine appointments filling very quickly to having many vaccine appointments remaining available,” she said.

In addition, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has scheduled a mobile vaccine pop-up clinic in Garfield County on Friday, April 30, with stops at the Apple Tree and Cottonwood mobile home parks in New Castle and Rifle (see information above.)

Public Health is also working with the local schools to administer the Pfizer vaccine for students age 16 and 17, starting in the western part of the county this weekend and moving to the Roaring Fork Schools next week, Godes said.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.