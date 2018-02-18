Garfield Re-2 announces new facilities director

The Garfield School District Re-2 announced Friday that John Oldham will become the new director of facilities, pending board approval at the Feb. 27 school board meeting.

Oldham will take over for former Director of Facilities Craig Jay who retired in February after more than 18 years in Garfield Re-2. Oldham will officially begin with Garfield Re-2 the first week of March.

Oldham comes to Garfield Re-2 from Mayfield, Kentucky, where he has been the facilities director for the past 18 years. Experiences in Garfield County as a younger man made a deep impression on him, and have called him back to the area.

"When I was younger, I was in Garfield County many times, hiking, fishing, just wandering around the area. There hasn't been a week gone by that those experiences haven't crossed my mind," Oldham explained. "When I saw the position posted, I thought it seemed like a good time to make a move. My two kids are in college, the school district is great and I thought, 'I would love to be a part of that.' I am humbled and honored to be asked to be a part of Garfield Re-2."

Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Brent Curtice is confident in Oldham's ability to lead the facilities department.

"We are excited to welcome John to the Garfield Re-2 family," Curtice said. "He stood out in a field of very qualified candidates. His experience in leading all aspects of facilities and maintenance departments creates an exciting opportunity for our district and our facilities team."

Curtice added that Jay will be missed.

"Craig's passion was about serving students and ensuring a safe and clean learning environment. His vast institutional knowledge has served the community and the district well," Curtice said. "His dedication to the students of the Garfield Re-2 School District was incredible and we wish him well as he transitions to his new adventures."

Theresa Hamilton is director of communications for the Garfield Re-2 School District.