Garfield Re-2 board now accepting applications for vacant board spot





The Garfield Re-2 School Board is now accepting applications for the open seat after board member Katie Mackley resigned Wednesday.

Mackley said she was harassed and threatened over mask mandates and announced her resignation from the Director District C seat on Wednesday. The board approved her resignation during a special meeting held Friday.

With it being so close to elections — and an upcoming review of the district mill levy — board president Anne Guettler said the board needs to appoint someone “as soon as possible.”

“This is probably the worst time to appoint a candidate,” she said Friday.

Applicants have until 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to submit their applications. After reviewing the applications, the board will select and interview three finalists for the position at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

Once a finalist is narrowed down, a decision to approve and appoint the finalist could be made that day.

The appointee, along with the two additional school board candidates who win the Nov. 2 election, will be sworn-in Nov. 23. The appointed finalist is slated to serve a two-year term until the next biennial election, slated for November 2023.

Applicants must live within District C, which covers the south side of Rifle toward the rural south, parts of central Rifle and land south of Silt.

“Let’s hope that we get some viable candidates,” board member Tom Slappey said. “That scares me more than anything.”

Go to http://www.garfieldre2.net/our_district/school_board_director_districts to view the the district map.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com