Garfield Re-2 board seeks to fill vacancy following Kirk Wilson’s departure

Former Re-2 school board member and Rifle Police Sgt. Kirk Wilson is set to become the new Carbondale Police Chief.

Kyle Mills/Citizen Telegram

Garfield Re-2 District school board member and soon-to-be new Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson officially resigned his board position this week, and the district has launched a search for his replacement.

“I’m very disappointed that I will be unable to serve out my term on the school board,” Wilson said in a news release. “This is one of the finest teams I have worked with, and we have gone through and accomplished a lot during our time together.”

But, “the responsibilities of my new position require me to step down,” he said of his new police job in Carbondale, where Wilson has been training under outgoing Police Chief Gene Schilling this summer. Wilson is slated to formally take the helm later this month.

Re-2 School Board president Anne Guettler said Wilson, a longtime officer with the Rifle Police Department, will be missed.

“Kirk is an excellent school board member and an even better person. We will miss his humor, his insight and deep thinking on this team,” Guettler in the release. “He has helped us navigate through what may be the most difficult set of circumstances for a school board – for that we will always be grateful.”

The school district is now seeking residents interested in serving on the board from Director District B.

District B is generally the northeastern portion of Rifle, north of Morrow and Firethorn Drives, east of Whiteriver Avenue, north of Highway 6 & 24 and east toward Silt Mesa Road, including the neighborhoods of Arabian Heights, Deerfield Park, North Pastures, Promontory, Rifle Creek Estates, and most of Silt Mesa including Peterson Lane, Miller Lane, and Ukele Lane.

Applicants must live within the boundaries of District B, be a registered voter as shown on the books of the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the appointment, be 18 years or older, and be a citizen of the United States. The District B seat will be up for election in November 2021.

Letters of interest should be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 14, to Anne Guettler, Director District B vacancy, 839 Whiteriver Ave., Rifle, CO 81650. For more information, call 665-7600.