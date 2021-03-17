Garfield Re-2 District begins Season C sports

Rifle High School football players run through drills and plays during Tuesday afternoon's practice at the school. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



Under some of the most unprecedented challenges in high school sports history, Garfield Re-2 School District begins Season C sports this week with both fall and spring sports rolled into one.

The spring sports season usually consist of soccer and track and field. However, Season A sports volleyball and football were postponed in fall 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they’ll now be joining the spring schedule for athletics.

The news comes just in time to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of the global pandemic.

“A year ago basically this week we shut everything down,” Director of Facilities John Oldham told school board members March 10. “We came to a halt.”

Earlier this month the Colorado High School Activities Association approved the variance for Season C sports, allowing practices to commence.

With official games having already started this week, Oldham said the district has sent a plan to the Garfield County Public Health Office highlighting how many fans will be allowed in-person for live events.

He said Rifle and Coal Ridge football and soccer games will allow up to 100 tickets for visitors and 250 for home spectators. Meanwhile, the district proposed to the health office that 25 tickets be allowed for volleyball games.

In addition to a Season C sports update, Oldham provided a quick activities timeline of everything the district had to endure from the beginning of COVID-19.

• June 8, 2020: district begins holding open gyms

• July 18, 2020: Coal Ridge High School graduation

• July 25, 2020: Rifle High School graduation

• Aug. 3, 2020: Teachers come back to school

• Aug. 10, 2020: Season A sports begin (postponed)

• Aug. 24, 2020: Students back to in-person learning

• Jan. 18, 2021: Season B sports begins

• Feb. 12, 2021: Recreation programs begin

• Feb. 24, 2021: Performing arts begin

• March 4, 2021: Season C sports begins

Despite the circumstances and an abbreviated season, Rifle High School still had a wrestler punch his ticket to the state tournament, while Coal Ridge girls and boys basketball made it to the sweet 16 round of the state tournament.

“Our athlete directors, my facility staff, coaches and the students have done an outstanding job in Season B to stay where we are and get where we are now,” Oldham said. “A lot of pats on the back to those people… and our parents, for getting them there.”

Oldham also said last week health plans for performing arts and prom will be sent to the health office.

“And all this to big kudos to the Garfield Re-2 staff,” Oldham said. “I am so proud to be part of that team that’s accomplished this this year.”

