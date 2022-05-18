Garfield Re-2 district ranks high in state survey results for working, learning





Results from an anonymous, statewide survey categorize the Garfield Re-2 as a good place to work for staff and a good place to learn for students, a news release states.

Over the past year, school-based staff in Colorado were asked to provide their perceptions of working and learning conditions in their schools. This is known as the 2022 Teaching and Learning Conditions Colorado Survey.

According to Re-2’s results, 91% of teachers and paraprofessionals recommend their schools as good places to work and for students to learn.

The state average for both questions are 85% and 89%, respectively.

Overall, Garfield Re-2’s favorability rating was 82% as measured in 11 respective categories, while teachers and staff across the state averaged 76%, the release states. Garfield School District Re-2 had 369 total teachers and paraprofessionals participate (66% of eligible staff) in the survey. Garfield Re-2 outperformed the state average in 10 of 11 survey categories.

“From March 2020 forward has been a difficult time across the board, and especially in public education,” Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley said in the release. “We were not sure how this data would reflect our changing times. In a time such as this, our teachers really believe and strongly agree that we have good school leadership. They strongly agree that we have good facilities and resources and that Garfield Re-2 is a good place to work and a good place to learn.”

“That is a testament to every single staff member who has shown up for each other, and for the students of Garfield Re-2 over the last two years.”

This year’s survey included a specific question set related to how staff felt that the pandemic impacted their relationships. Although the data was clear that relationships between teachers, students and families were strained, many other celebrations emerged from the data, the release states.

School administrators perceived support from the school district at 92% compared to the state average of 79%; school leadership received an 89% favorable response compared to the state average of 82%; Overall favorability by new staff in Garfield Re-2 (1-3 years) increased by 6 percentage points to 79% compared to the state average of 73%, the release states.

The greatest area for improvement is the use of time, where Garfield Re-2’s favorability score was 63%, still above the state average of 57%.

“The TLCC survey is a snapshot in time of how our teachers and staff are feeling about our District. We are proud of the work that our leadership teams have done to support their students and their staff,” Grumley said in the release. “This data provides guideposts for areas where we can improve, and is certainly something that every staff member across the district can celebrate.”

Complete survey results for all districts can be found at

http://www.cde.state.co.us/site/tlccsurvey .