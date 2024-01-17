Garfield Re-2 employee survey shows rise in staff burnout

Staff burnout at the Garfield Re-2 School District has increased, a recent survey shows.

An Re-2 staff survey conducted by education technology holding company Aspen Group, Inc. presented to the school board last week shows staff burnout increased from 33.1% in 2022 to 40% in 2023. According to Aspen Group, 513 Garfield Re-2 staffers out of 813 completed the survey — 13% of respondents were first-year employees, 25% second or third year, 24% were 8-years or more — and 45% of staff attributed feelings of burnout to questioning the direction of the district.

Staff pay was also a possible issue, which could be explained by inflation, despite the previous pay raise. Stress and anxiety among staff were also high, Aspen Group said.

“Any change, or even the prospect of change can add to stress and anxiety,” said the Aspen Group.

In addition to feelings of burnout, Re-2’s Net Promoter Score — taken from individuals who would recommend working at Re-2 — was at an all-time low since the Aspen Group has been conducting surveys for RE-2. Promoter scores were at -0.37, where scores should typically not get below 1. This was caused by low scores starting in September, around when the American Birthright Standards curriculum debate picked up steam.

Amid bad scores, however, there were also positive results from the survey.

The survey showed 43% of Garfield Re-2 staff as fully engaged and doing what was expected of them, followed by 37% at nearly engaged. The Aspen Group said that engagement was positive and reflects engagement rates seen at other institutions.

The highest scores had to do with trust and respect for other staff members. Superintendent Heather Grumley scored very high, along with principles in the district. Individual schools showed improvement over the past year as well.

Scores for the School Board were good before the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, followed by some of the lowest scores on record starting in Q3 that persist today; representing the largest shift ever seen by the Aspen Group for some time — which was around the same time ABS began to be debated. Re-2 School District’s reputation was also down, Aspen Group said.

“Individuals tend to be unsatisfied if they are not sure about the direction they are going,” stated the Aspen Group.

School Board Member Tony May had questions about how the Aspen Group ran its data. May asked how the Aspen Group knows that staff members did not take the survey more than once.

“Do you still offer a package that is paper only,” May asked about how the Aspen Group uses unique identifiers via email for staff to take the surveys.

The Aspen Group said it sends a unique indicator to each staff member to be able to track who takes the survey. Once the data is collected, the Aspen Group uses both numerical data, along with the questions asked to come up with their conclusions and have conducted for Re-2 in the past.

“How do you determine that the answers to these questions are based on turmoil? Is the Aspen Institute saying that Re-2 is a toxic environment,” May asked in following up.

Representatives for The Aspen Group said that they use numerical data, along with the questions to better understand why people are scoring the way they are.

The Aspen Group went on to say that this was about listening and learning to make a positive change and that this is about the students and their education.

The Re-2 School Board continues to take criticism from some community members over its attempted implementation of ABS. May, the school board’s former president, received the brunt of the criticism for his pushing for ABS, despite public and staff outcry against it. May is currently facing a recall petition by the Coalition for Responsible Education in RE-2, who are currently collecting signatures for Mr. May’s ouster from the board. All signatures must be collected by Jan. 26. More about the recall effort can be found at re2schoolboard.com .