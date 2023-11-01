Garfield Re-2 explores loophole to still implement American Birthright social studies standard

Just as residents and parents of the Garfield Re-2 School District celebrated the district’s recent implementation of the Adopted 2022 Colorado Academic Social Studies Standards, new concerns have emerged as to whether the debate over the implementation of American Birthright Standards is over.

During the Oct. 11 meeting, the Re-2 school board voted to approve changes to the district’s curriculum development. These changes give the board control over which textbooks will be used.

Garfield Re-2’s approval to control textbooks is a similar practice to the Woodland Park School District in Teller County.

Lis Richard, a consultant for charter, Christian and private schools, helped implement the curriculum for Woodland Park, which passed the state’s curriculum board for approval.

Recent documents obtained by the Post Independent show that Richard had been in communication with Re-2 Board President Tony May well before the board decided to move forward with the Social Studies Adoption Plan and Review Committee.

May received an email from Richard on May 25.

“Tony,” Richard said in the email. “Thank you for the time we had to talk. I appreciate the direction you are wanting to go with the district. I look forward to meeting the district administration and the other board members. If you need more information, please let me know.”

Richard continued.

“Attached is a proposal for the services,” she said. “After reading over the document you sent, I believe I can be a true ‘conduit’ for the work that is ahead of the district. I look forward to hearing from you.”

Further documents obtained by the Post Independent show May proceeded to email Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley in April, suggesting that the district facilitate a workshop with Richard because she has “a blueprint that has already been vetted and tested with the state.”

Stephanie Hartman, a social studies content specialist for the Colorado Department of Education (CDOE), responded by saying she had never heard of Richard, nor had she ever heard of Richard’s company.

“The state does not ‘vet’ curriculum or instructional materials,” Hartman wrote to the district on June 6. “So, if (Richard) says she has a blueprint vetted by the CDE, that is not true.”

Further communications show that May reached out to other selective school districts in Colorado about social studies curriculum adoption. During these communications, Brad Miller, an attorney who has worked closely with Woodland Park’s adoption of ABS, was recommended to help in this process.

In an April 27 email sent to Pueblo County School District 70 Board President Anne Ochs, May asked if Ochs knew of a “facilitator group” to help replace Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley, whose contract expires in May 2024.

“Ms. Ochs,” May wrote. “Short intro. I’m Tony May from the Garfield Re-2 School District, a member of the BOE and current President. Garfield Re-2 is in our final year of contract with our wonderful superintendent, Heather Grumley. The board recently extended her contract until the end of May 2024.

“I am interested to get our board on a successful pathway to find a Superintendent candidate to replace Ms. Grumley. Would you have a recommendation for a facilitator group to help guide our board through this process?”

Ochs responded to May the same day.

“Hi Mr. May,” she wrote. “It’s nice to meet you! Brad Miller and his firm helped us with the process and would be a great resource to consider.”

Another email from Rick Van Wieren, vice president of Falcon School District 49, has also recommended that May go through Miller for this process.

May has yet to respond to requests for comment on this process.