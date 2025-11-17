Garfield Re-2 faces backlash from parents regarding Two Rivers Community School bus transportation

Parents filled the Garfield Re-2 school board meeting on Wednesday to object to Superintendent Kirk Banghart’s decision to demand that Two Rivers Community School stop transporting students who live in the Garfield Re-2 School District.

Banghart sent a letter to Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Anna Cole and TRCS Head of School Jamie Nims alleging that TRCS is unlawfully bussing Re-2 resident students to its Glenwood Springs campus. Many parents cited the School of Choice law, CRS 22-36-101 , which states that residents can enroll at schools in Colorado districts for which they are not zoned.

TRCS is a charter school affiliated with the Roaring Fork School District but has operated independently since 2022.

Banghart and Nims met recently but were unable to reach a conclusion to the transportation dispute.

Some parents cited the letter Banghart has since sent to Cole and Nims as a “cease and desist” letter. The letter was not sent as a formal legal communication and therefore is not considered a true “cease and desist” letter.

“It has come to my attention that Two Rivers Community School (“TRCS”) is transporting students who are Re-2 residents to and from TRCS,” Banghart said in the letter. “This practice is unlawful and must cease. Charter schools like TRCS are not required to provide transportation, but if they do, they are required to comply with any applicable state rules or regulations.”

Banghart cites State Statute 22-30.5-106(1)(m), which states that charter schools such as TRCS, shall include a plan for transportation, should they choose to do it, and to follow any state or federal rules and regulations.

“Section 22-32-113(c), C.R.S., a statute that the State Board of Education does not automatically waive for charter schools, allows for transportation of students who are residents of adjacent school districts only ‘if the board or other governing body of the district of residence consents to such transportation,'” Banghart said in the letter.

Banghart, in his first year as superintendent for the Re-2 district, claims in the letter that the district has not consented to TRCS’ transportation of Garfield Re-2 resident students.

“Understanding that ceasing the practice immediately could cause logistical difficulties for families, we ask that you confirm that TRCS will cease transporting RE-2 residents to and from TRCS at or before the end of this school year. TRCS’ failure to so confirm by February 1, 2026 will result in Re-2 considering all legal options available to it, including instituting a declaratory judgment action and seeking injunctive relief.”

Jessica Burton-Vigil, one of the parents who took her children out of the Garfield Re-2 School District and into Two Rivers Community School, spoke at the Nov. 12 meeting on why the bus route is so important to her and her family.

“I provide anesthesia services at Grand River Hospital and my husband flies with CareFlight out of St. Mary’s (Hospital in Grand Junction) and the Rifle Airport,” Burton-Vigil said. “Our medical care of this community requires us to work odd hours, including early mornings and late evenings. The bus service to and from TRCS has been instrumental for us to care for our community.”

Many people in Western Colorado communities also said that Banghart’s insistence at following this line of action with TRCS goes against the values of their community, including Rifle Mayor Sean Strode, whose two children attend TRCS.

“From the perspective of a local leader, most local leaders approach issues as regionally as possible, whether it’s RFTA (Roaring Fork Transport Authority) or municipalities, the mayors getting together, we’re trying to break down the boundaries,” Strode said. “The mayors get together, law enforcement collaborates, we have a regional development strategy. It’s not just Rifle, it’s the regional view. It’s hard to get things done individually – we need our neighbors.”

In October, Rifle City Council listened to a presentation from the Western Colorado Alliance regarding regional transportation. They also heard presentations from the Parachute Area Transit System, and RFTA in November. RFTA provides bus routes from Rifle, Silt, and New Castle to connect with Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Aspen, and Snowmass Village.

Public transportation remains a challenge in Garfield County, and municipalities routinely collaborate to help residents get where they need to go — from Parachute residents traveling to Rifle for errands or health care to commuting to work or school in Glenwood Springs.

“I’m in a fortunate spot, I can figure it out if it’s decided that TRCS can’t bus students from Re-2, but some wouldn’t be able to,” Strode said. “Figuring out those opportunities is better than removing children from their school. Candidly, I think RFTA would be more willing to work with us (parents) than the Re-2 School Board.”

Strode said he chose TRCS for his children because it suits their educational needs better: a strong gifted and talented program, a bilingual program, and a challenging yet supportive educational environment. TRCS also has a five day school week, while Re-2 has a four day school week.

“As a parent actively engaged in their work and community, having school five days a week is beneficial,” Strode said. “A four-day week isn’t a bad thing, but it doesn’t always fit with what I need.”

Eight-year-old Naomi “Rosie” Reed, a student at TRCS, spoke at the board meeting, emphasizing the importance of the bus route.

“The buses are going to get canceled, but I don’t want them to,” Reed said. “Before, I went to a different school, Wamsley (Elementary), and I couldn’t get any education there and plus I was diagnosed with autism and ADHD. That made it hard for me and that school didn’t give me any help with my learning.”

Reed’s parents decided to enroll her in TRCS and she takes the bus to get to school.

“Please stop this,” Reed said. “(Our) parents will move us to a different school…our school is what makes us part of the community.”

Strode also commented during the Re-2 meeting on Wednesday.

“If the decision between disrupting children and families in our community in exchange for money would ever come to city council, I don’t believe it would be considered or discussed,” Strode said. “Prioritizing revenue over people is the antithesis of our community values.”

The Board members who spoke Wednesday said they supported Banghart’s decision. Board member Cassie Haskell cited the law as why Banghart said Re-2 might pursue legal action against TRCS if they don’t stop bussing children from within Re-2 boundaries.

“When I think about the law and it’s pertaining to children, we wouldn’t want our kids to break the law, like with anything, and that’s where it comes down to,” Haskell said. “It’s a law and I want us to abide by the law. We’re elected officials and we’re representing our community…there were some people that said we were upholding a weak law, and I don’t know of a law that is weak. Laws are laws, regardless.”

Strode replied to a question about Re-2 and the law they believe TRCS is breaking.

“I don’t believe it’s Re-2’s position to police other schools,” he said. “The tide raises all ships in the sea.”