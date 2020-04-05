Garfield Re-2 grab-and-go meal delivery changes announced
Garfield Re-2 School District will continue to offer grab-and-go meals this week, but is changing its schedule to include three drive-through locations across the district and adding several mobile delivery stops.
Families will be able to drive through at Wamsley Elementary, Cactus Valley Elementary and Elk Creek Elementary to pick up breakfasts and lunches for the number of children under the age of 18 they have in their household.
In addition, the mobile routes with yellow school buses will be reduced from two daily down to one stop, from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. at the locations listed below.
Any child under the age of 18 will be able to receive free lunch, along with a breakfast for the following day.
This opportunity is provided as an extension of the USDA’s Summer Nutrition program.
At the drive-through locations, families will be asked to verify the number of children in their households and will receive a sticker to place in their window as they pick up the meals.
Meals will be available at the following locations from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. Monday through Thursday:
Rifle
Wamsley Elementary (drive-through)
Davidson Park, 715 Fir Ave.
Cottonwood Park, 27653 U.S. Highway 6
Joyce Park, 595 W. 24th St.
Centennial Park, 300 West 5th St.
Silt
Cactus Valley Elementary (drive through)
Heron’s Nest RV Park, 32956 River Frontage Road
New Castle
Elk Creek Elementary (drive through)
Burning Mountain Park, 243 North 7th St.
Apple Tree Park, 5033 County Road 335
Re-2 also continues to partner with Lift-Up and the River Center, which will continue their Friday lunch-only distribution at the following locations.
Rifle
Davidson Park — 11 a.m., 715 Fir Ave.
Cottonwood Park — 11:30 a.m., 27653 U.S. Highway 6
Joyce Park — 12 p.m., 595 W. 24th St.
Centennial Park — 12:30 p.m., 300 W. 5th St.
New Castle
Burning Mountain Park — 12 p.m., 243 N. 7th St.
Apple Tree Park — 11:30 a.m., 5033 County Road 335
Silt
Silt Library — 11:30 a.m., 680 Home Ave.
Heron’s Nest RV Park — 12:30 p.m., 32956 River Frontage Road
