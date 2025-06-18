Garfield Re-2 leaders Grumley and Pierce retire after decades of service

With the 2024-25 school year in the books, Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley and Assistant Superintendent Lisa Pierce are stepping into retirement — closing the books on two careers that helped shape the district’s direction, culture and identity for more than three decades.

Together, the longtime leaders have served the district for 56 years and spent more than 68 years in education — influencing generations of students, mentoring colleagues, guiding schools through seismic changes, and fostering a culture rooted in care. Their final day with the district is June 26.

“I’ve always been 98% Garfield Re-2,” Grumley said. “It shaped how I listen, how I learn, how I show up as a person. I really don’t know how to do anything else besides school — which is why retirement scares the heck out of me.”

Parallel paths, shared purpose

Grumley and Pierce first crossed paths early in their careers, teaching in neighboring classrooms, attending the same meetings, and later leading elementary schools at the same time. Though they didn’t work under the same roof until they took on district-level leadership, they built a strong connection rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

“We were definitely teaching on parallel paths,” Grumley said. “We served on the same committees and sometimes taught the same grades. I developed a deep respect for Lisa early on. And I’d say it was when we were both principals — facing the same kinds of challenges — that our relationship really deepened.”

Grumley joined the district in 1992, serving at Roy Moore, Riverside, Kathryn Senor and Elk Creek elementary schools in roles ranging from classroom teacher to academic coach. She became principal at Graham Mesa Elementary in 2011, then assistant superintendent in 2017. She was appointed superintendent in February 2020, shortly before the pandemic reshaped the educational landscape.

Pierce began teaching in the district in 1999, with stints at Roy Moore, Cactus Valley and Elk Creek. In 2012, she left briefly to become principal at Johnston Elementary in Montrose before returning to lead Elk Creek Elementary in 2014. She became assistant superintendent in 2020.

Their leadership tenure included some of the district’s most turbulent years — COVID-19 closures, shifting public health guidelines, academic recovery and political pressure — but both leaned on their classroom roots and a steady commitment to what mattered most: the people.

“I hope people saw me as someone who was all in — that I walked the walk with them,” Grumley said. “Whatever it took, I was there to help people reach their best potential.”

“From the very beginning,” Pierce added, “it’s always been about making things better for others — first kids, then teachers, then the systems that support them. Even the hardest decisions came from love, and from wanting to do what’s best for the whole.”

A belief in people — and their potential

For both, the philosophy that anchored their careers never wavered.

“I’ve always believed that kids can,” Grumley said. “If you model it, believe in them, and teach with care, they will rise. And I’ve never lost that belief.”

“It works the same for adults,” Pierce said. “They’re just kids in bigger bodies. If you believe in them, they’ll succeed. They’ll try. They’ll grow. That’s the biggest compliment I’ve gotten — people saying, ‘You believed in me before I believed in myself.’ That means everything.”

That belief also shaped how they approached mistakes.

“When something doesn’t go right, we don’t just move on,” Pierce said. “We go back. We reflect. How do we make this better? How do we prevent it from happening again — not just for us, but for the people who come next?”

Grumley added, “Those are the biggest lessons — the failures. They’re the ones that force you back to the drawing board and help you grow. You don’t just recover; you make a system out of it. You leave it better.”

Moments that stick — and stand out

Over the years, a few moments rose above the rest.

“I love new teacher orientation,” Grumley said. “It’s like Christmas. That excitement, that energy — they’ve all just said yes to Garfield Re-2, and they’re ready to do incredible things for kids. It’s the best.”

Pierce holds opening and closing district ceremonies close to her heart.

“It’s powerful,” she said. “You look out at a room full of hundreds of people — people you’ve worked with, people you hired, people you taught with — and it hits you how far we’ve come.”

Graduations, they agreed, were another highlight — especially in recent years, when their roles placed them on stage with seniors ready to step into the world.

“To look into a graduate’s eyes right before they walk — it’s the pinnacle of the K-12 experience,” Grumley said. “It’s unexplainable, but it’s worth everything.”

Staying close to home

Neither plans to leave Garfield County.

“This is our valley,” Grumley said. “It’s where we raised families, built our careers, lived our lives. We’re staying.”

As for what comes next, both say they’re embracing the uncertainty — and leaning into rest.

“I just want to decompress,” Grumley said. “I don’t have a formal plan, but I know my heart wants to go back — to sit in classrooms again, to coach track maybe, to be with kids.”

Grumley feels the same.

“I’ll find new ways to help people,” she said. “That’s still who I want to be.”

A district that shaped them

Both came to Garfield Re-2 by way of different roads — Pierce from Michigan and Texas, Grumley from Colorado Springs. But they share a deep pride in how the district has evolved.

“When I started, there was no Coal Ridge High School,” Grumley said. “We were still very much a ranching community. Now, we’re growing, we’re more diverse, and we’ve adjusted with love.”

“There’s a lot to be proud of,” Pierce added. “We’ve done incredible work. And I believe the people here will keep making it better.”

The one thing they’ll miss the most?

“The people,” Grumley said. “We have some of the most amazing people on the planet in Garfield Re-2. They’re my heart. That’s what I’ll carry with me.”

A lasting legacy

In one final surprise, the district recently named a building — the Grumley-Pierce Instructional Center — in their honor.

“That sign represents an entire lifetime,” Grumley said. “To think we were even worthy of it… I still don’t have the words.”

“Every time I drive past it, I tear up,” she added. “I’m still trying to take it in.”

Their names will remain — on that sign, in the classrooms they once led, and in the culture of care they helped build — long after the end of this school year.

And their message to the next generation of educators is simple:

Listen. Reflect. Lead with love. And believe — because kids are worth whatever it takes.

“It’s a huge responsibility when you step into education,” Grumley said. “We owe the best of ourselves to bring out the best in others.”