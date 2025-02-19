Garfield Re-2 School Board continues discussion on name change policy

The Garfield Re-2 School Board had a second discussion on Feb. 12 on the new name change policy that came in recently from the state of Colorado, the first being on Jan. 8.

“No policy goes into action until we’ve had three readings and approve it,” said Britton Fletchall, president of the board. “We heard some public comment about this again, there’s even some of us that are doing a little more research over the next weekend, concerning this, to meet some community members.”

The biggest discussion on the policy centered around whether to change the wording in the policy of ‘might’ to ‘will’ in terms of informing the parents of a child who wants to change their name in school.

School districts are allowed to change the wording of policies from the state to more fit the needs of the people in their district.

“First, I’d like to thank everybody who has commented on a policy and given their input, it’s not easy sometimes,” said board member Scott Bolitho. “We do have an engaged community and parents, and by and large, who want to be a part of their child’s education and I feel the same way. That being said, I do feel we need to take all possibilities into account when we write this policy so that the well-being of all students is considered.”

Bolitho said that in his research he found that most districts haven’t adopted such a policy yet, but of the ones that had, most had adopted the policy as presented by the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB).

“After doing that and talking to people, I feel we should not lock the district into one specific action if and when this does come up,” Bolitho said. “We need to have another option in case there are extenuating circumstances where the well-being and safety of the student could be at risk. I don’t think it’s ever good to have one option for this policy for each and every situation.”

Bolitho said they should consult their legal counsel and their school counselors and write a policy that recognizes the safety and well-being of the student is paramount and there needs to be an option to work with a student, staff and professionals if necessary to determine whether a parent should be notified.

“One of the things I’ve seen is the one from Pueblo, which compromises the two…it says, we want to involve the parent, we want to do these things, but if there are some issues that come up where the child is in danger or could be, then let’s take a look at that,” Bolitho said as an option.

Chance Jenkins disagreed with giving the option to not tell the parent, stating that the low percentage of confirmed trans youth in the school district was not a good reason.

“Five kids out of 4,800, quick math, that’s less than 200ths of a percentage point,” he said. “I have an issue, eroding, In my mind, eroding a right for that number. It doesn’t say they’re not valid, it doesn’t say they’re not worthy, I’m looking at the family as a whole.”

Jenkins stated that the letters that were read out to the board at the last meeting on Jan. 22 in support of not informing the parents of a name change before the children were ready were letters that supported the child as they were.

Unfortunately, research shows that many LGBTQ+ people don’t feel safe “coming out” or telling people that they are not cisgender or heterosexual. The Yale School of Medicine found that the “Global Closet” is huge and did a study involving LGBTQ+ people all around the world.

The Human Rights Campaign surveyed youth 13-17 from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, finding 17.3% have not told anyone, 56.3% are out to someone close, like a family member and 26.4% are out to everyone in their life.

However, when comparing between lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer or other non-heterosexual youth and transgender youth, 80.1% of LGBQ are out to at least one member of their immediate family whereas transgender youth are at 67.4% have told at least one member of their family.

As reported by the Trevor Project , 28% of LGBTQ+ youth stated they had homelessness or housing instability at some point in their life and those who did reported two to four times the odds of reporting depression, anxiety, self-harm, considering suicide and attempting suicide.

“We track our DHS reports for any time a student reports that they’ve been hurt by anyone, whether it’s a school employee or a relative of some sort,” said Lisa Pierce, the assistant superintendent. “They don’t pick up the case the first time when we call unless it’s imminent, and we call the police if there’s bruises, or report anything sexual.”

Bolitho is advocating for another avenue in case there is something going on in the home, but Jenkins sees it another way.

“As a district that has a history of parental buy-in…we’re trying to get buy-in from the community on everything, but we’re talking about a situation where we don’t tell the parent,” Jenkins said. “It’s hypocritical in my opinion.”

Superintendent Heather Grumley said she believes this to be a complex situation.

“Over the course of the last five years, we’ve done a lot of talking to get as much story as we possibly can in order to make informed decisions,” she said. “As this kiddo would come in with that story…there are probing questions from school staff to corroborate with that kiddo to just get to the story, like how long have you been struggling with this?”

Grumley went on to say there are different screeners for depression, anxiety and suicide, but there’s no screener for this.

“What I keep going back to and what somebody asked me was, “If I sign my kid up for this, to be in this, I need to know everything that’s going on with them”,” said Cassie Haskell, member of the board. “At the same time, I understand protecting the kid, if “my parents are going to beat the living tar out of me”, we need to have some sort of procedure that says, “if these words were used” or whatever that might look like, these are the steps we take.”

Jenkins said they know that most parents do the right thing and that the lion’s share of them, when approached with something like this, will take necessary steps to figure it out.

The Trevor Project also reported that more than half of parents in a national survey would be comfortable if their child came out as transgender or gender fluid and that 79% would stand up for their child if they were being mistreated for being transgender or genderfluid.

“It says we’re going to use their chosen name over their legal name if they want that,” Haskell said. “We’re supporting the kid, in that, we’re supporting trying to get their guardian to support them as well, a full support system from all areas to support the kid in what they’re going for.”