Garfield Re-2 school board member resigns due to treatment over COVID-19 protocols, she says

Garfield Re-2 School Board member Katie Mackley announces her resignation Wednesday.

Garfield Re-2 School Board member Katie Mackley announced her resignation Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness and great disillusionment that I submit my resignation from the Garfield Re-2 school board, effective immediately,” Mackley said. “I ran for the school board to cultivate innovation and achievement in our district, worked toward equitable outcomes for all students and fostered a culture of communication and transparency within the district and the community.”

Mackley announced her resignation during a regular school board meeting.

“I apparently, mistakenly, felt that I had built long-standing relationships in this community that were built on trust and communication,” she added. “In the past month, it has become apparent that my goals for the district are no longer in alignment with those of the community and the many of the long-standing relationships that I have held dear were nothing more than an illusion.”

Mackley’s decision to resign comes in light of the Re-2’s decision to mandate mask wearing for everyone at all schools and buildings in the district. In response to the mandate, a vocal contingent of parents threatened to pursue a cease and desist order, demanding the district lift the mask mandate.

“In the past few weeks, we have been met with screaming at school board meetings, threats to our personal safety, we have been repeatedly maligned and misrepresented on social media and have been stopped in public,” she said. “One of my children has become the victim of retaliation and people who I’ve known for many, many years, have signed a petition intended to be used in a personal lawsuit against me.”

“I never could have imagined that these things were possible,” she added. “Especially over a piece of cloth.”

Garfield Re-2 school board member Jason Shoup hugs board member Katie Mackley after she announced her resignation Wednesday.

