Garfield Re-2 School Board officially rearranged

Tony May, Re-2 president

Courtesy

A vacancy approved earlier this year meant the Garfield Re-2 School Board needed to appoint someone to fill it. It also meant the board needed to reorganize with its officer positions.

On Nov. 9, the board voted unanimously on the following structure:

District E Director Tony May, board president

District C Director Christina Maness, vice president

District A Director Britton Fletchall, secretary

District D Director Dawn Everidge, treasurer

District B Director Jason Shoup, board member

The new roles are for a two-year commitment unless there’s another reason to reorganize, such as another vacancy or after a new election, May said.

The rearrangement comes after former Re-2 Board President Meriya Stickler announced in August plans to step down. Stickler said her decision to resign was based on receiving a new job opportunity, which meant she had less time to focus on her board responsibilities.

Whenever someone resigns, existing board members are legally allotted time to accept applications to fill the position. Applications come exclusively from residents in the director district which the former board member represented.

In this case, Stickler represented District D, which stretches north and south between an eastern portion of Silt to a western portion of New Castle. The board in early October interviewed five candidates and eventually selected Everidge to represent District D.