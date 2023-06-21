Garfield Re-2 School District Board President Tony May pitches switch to conservative, Christian-based social studies curriculum

Garfield Re-2 board member Tony May addresses a question posed during a forum at the Silt Branch Library in 2021.

A proposal to consider switching Garfield Re-2’s current social studies curriculum to a conservative, Christian-based syllabus was made last week by school board president Tony May.

What’s turning into a hot topic for some school boards around the nation, May is proposing the district consider adopting what’s called the American Birthright Standards.

Elsewhere in Colorado, the Woodland Park School District, a small, rural district just west of Colorado Springs, adopted the American Birthright Standards in January. There, some educators argued the standards, crafted by national conservative coalition Civics Alliance , were “Christian, pro-life American,” Colorado Public Radio reported.

“What’s wrong with American Birthright?” May said. “I don’t understand.”

The district’s current long-standing social studies curriculum adheres to Colorado state standards, which May said is a “bad fit for our district,” later adding that RE-2 needed to better fill in gaps in the learning process.

“It’s not the end of the world,” May said of possibly adopting the standards. “In fact it’s very patriotic and very American.”

Though specifically adopting a new social studies program has never been an official agenda item during school board meetings, the conversation first emerged during an April 8 board retreat. The public notice for the retreat was called “Goals, Norms, and Strategic Plan,” where the board covered a broad range of topics, the district said on Tuesday.

Then, during the last agenda item at June 14’s meeting labeled “Future Agenda Items,” May suggested the school board hire a consultant to present on the American Birthright Standards. When board members asked to reveal who the consultant was, May chose not to reveal the person’s name.

This, however, immediately triggered more discussion about the Woodland Park School District.

“I am very uncomfortable with this person’s agenda,” Re-2 board member Christina Maness said of the unnamed consultant. “It is one person’s agenda and I want to hear a wide range of views.”

Maness also said the district first needs to discuss its social studies program with curriculum directors before finding it necessary to hire a consultant.

In addition to potentially paying money for a consultant who Maness revealed works with “public schools only in extenuating circumstances,” the board discussed other options over its social studies curriculum. This includes possibly remaining with state standards, creating its own new program entirely and more.

“If we write our own standards, that is very different than taking a different set of standards and adopting them and bringing them up to the rigor of the state,” elementary curriculum director Simone Richardson said. “We don’t have the knowledge base to start from the ground up.”

The board eventually did come to consensus on hearing all options.

“I don’t know what this consultant is an expert at or has necessarily done — I haven’t researched the person,” Board member Britton Fletchall said. “But I kind of feel that information would be good to have.”

No action has been taken on the district’s social studies program. The topic could possibly be addressed during another board retreat slated for Monday.