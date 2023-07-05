Public speaks against Garfield Re-2 School District proposal to adopt American Birthright Standards for social studies education

A proposal to consider switching Garfield Re-2’s current social studies curriculum to a conservative, Christian-based curriculum was scrutinized via public comment during the district’s June 28 school board meeting.

What’s become a hot topic for some school boards around the nation, the district has been in talks to consider adopting what’s called the American Birthright Standards since the proposal was first made by school board president Tony May in June.

The Woodland Park School District, a small, rural district just west of Colorado Springs, currently stands as the only district in the state to adopt the American Birthright Standards . After doing so earlier this January, district educators argued the curriculum, crafted by national conservative coalition Civics Alliance , were considered “Christian, pro-life American,” Colorado Public Radio reported.

Under the proposed curriculum, Garfield Re-2 students would explore various aspects of American history, government and culture, focusing on key events, documents and influential figures.

Supporters of the program argue that it presents an opportunity to address perceived shortcomings in the existing social studies curriculum, promoting a deeper understanding of America’s heritage and its importance in shaping the nation’s future.

The proposal, however, has not been without its critics. Public comments during last Wednesday’s meeting came from a number of concerned district parents who expressed their concerns regarding the curriculum.

“Here I am doing my civic duty, as I learned to do in school without the American Birthright curriculum,” New Castle resident and Garfield Re-2 parent James Marquardt said. “I think this curriculum is nothing more than an extreme viewpoint pushed by people who are trying to take advantage of our small mountain community.”

A curriculum that has been criticized for its potentially biased view of history, focusing primarily on positive aspects and downplaying other historical topics such as slavery, critics also question whether the curriculum pushes the Christian faith onto student’s of different faiths. The proposed curriculum focuses on teaching from a perspective of Christian liberty and synthesis.

“Teachers in a public school area are not there to minister to our children,” Silt resident Shiri Hunter said. “Public schools exist for all of us, not one exclusive group.”

The proposed syllabus, which is only in initial talks among the school board, has also drawn concern from district employees.

“Before considering a new social studies curriculum, please follow school board policy and involve your curriculum directors, teachers, students and community,” Riverside Middle School social studies teacher David Way said in a letter to the school district. “It appears to be in conflict with Colorado State Academic Standards and with the provisions of the First Amendment of the Constitution.”

A program that will have to be presented by superintendent Heather Grumley to the board for a call to action, May said there will be plenty more time for further discussion while also hearing community input.

If the new curriculum is to be passed, a curriculum review committee consisting of parents, teachers, administrators and community members will be assembled to ensure the curriculum is aligned with district standards and educational objectives.