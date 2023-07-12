Garfield Re-2 School District enters into performance contract with Johnson Controls to improve the learning environment

The Garfield Re-2 School Board took action at the May 24, 2023 regular meeting to improve the school facilities for students, staff and community, a news release states.

Garfield Re-2 entered into a performance contract with Johnson Controls that allows the District to upgrade their school buildings without spending extra money. Johnson Controls will help the District save money through energy, water and operational savings and help fund a variety of health, safety, lighting and HVAC upgrades across the District. Additionally, Wamsley Elementary will receive major renovations, the release states.

Johnson Controls conducted an extensive facilities audit and their work will focus upon:

● Replacing existing lighting systems to LED lights dr5xwith dimmable controls;

● Installing high-efficiency water fixtures and irrigation controls for improved water conservation;

● Replacing outdated HVAC with new boilers, air handling units, rooftop units and integrated building automation controls for better maintenance, comfort and efficiency,

● Major improvements to Wamsley Elementary; including a new roof, exterior windows, doors, upgraded siding and new floor finishes;

● Life safety system upgrades, including panic alarms and security window film.

The projects will take place over the next two years with some items beginning this summer. Garfield Re-2 is using funds from capital projects to complete $15.8 million in facility upgrades. The District will use the guaranteed savings to support the project over the next 20 years.

“This is a great deal for Garfield Re-2,” Facilities Director John Oldham said in the relase. “We would never get close to completing all of these projects without a partnership with a company like Johnson Controls.”

Superintendent Heather Grumley added that the building upgrades are an early signal to the commitment that Garfield Re-2 has to their new strategic plan to begin in the 2023-24 school year.

“This project helps Garfield Re-2 save the district and our taxpayers money through energy, irrigation and operational savings,” Grumley said in the release. “More importantly, it helps us improve the schools for our staff, students and community.”