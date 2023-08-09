Garfield Re-2 School District grows with universal preschool

Future preschool students explore the preschool room at Highland Elementary during back to school night.

Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

The Garfield Re-2 School District is growing this year — not by leaps and bounds, but by tiny hands and feet eager to learn.

This year marks the first year of the new Colorado Universal Preschool Program approved by the voters in November 2020.

“Universal Preschool is a bold step toward leveling the playing field for all of our young learners in the Garfield Re-2 School District,” said Emily Kielmeyer , Early Childhood Coordinator for Garfield Re-2. “It really is an amazing aspirational goal, and it will likely take all of the players local school districts, regional coordinating agencies and the State just a bit of time to work out all of the kinks.”

In 2020, voters approved at least 10 hours a week of publicly funded preschool through an increase in nicotine taxes. Changes to the number of hours coupled with high demand locally and state-wide, has led to some confusing messages. Many parents who thought they would qualify for full-time preschool have found that they are only qualified for half-time preschool by the State’s metrics.

In Garfield Re-2, the demand for preschool continues to be strong. Families that qualify for half-day preschool, and would like to enroll full-day when space is available can pay the additional tuition of $420 a month for four year olds for the additional 60 hours of early childhood education.

“As we planned for the implementation of Universal Preschool, we weren’t sure how it would impact our programs,” added Kielmeyer. “Were we already meeting the needs? Would there be a huge demand, and if so, how would we meet it?”

The answer came quickly. There is high interest in Garfield Re-2’s preschool programs with new applications coming in daily.

Garfield Re-2 will open with approximately 300 preschool students on Aug. 17 for a preschool soft start, an increase of nearly 25 students from the end of 2022-23 and a waiting list for some programs. In the end of August, two new early childhood rooms will open at Elk Creek Elementary in New Castle including a toddler room for children 12 months and walking to two years. The opening of these two rooms is slightly delayed due to supply chain issues hindering the delivery of the furniture and fixtures.

The toddler classrooms are new to the early childhood program for Garfield Re-2. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and are tuition based.

This winter, two new classrooms — including a toddler room — will open at Wamsley Elementary thanks to an $800,000 Colorado Employer Based Childcare Grant. New modular buildings will be added to the Wamsley campus to accommodate the additional preschool demand.

Anyone that is interested in enrolling their child in preschool or the new toddler classrooms should contact Emily Kielmeyer at preschool@garfieldre2.net or 970-689-4248.