Garfield Re-2 School District seeks feedback for two opportunities within the District

With the pending retirement of Superintendent Brent Curtice at the end of this school year, Garfield Re-2 is currently in the midst of a superintendent search.

As part of this search, the district will be conducting candidate interviews March 18 and March 19.

Garfield Re-2 is asking anyone interested in participating on an interview committee should complete a brief application including their name, contact information and the reason why they wish to participate on the committee and confirmation of availability for interviews and training.

The Garfield Re-2 School Board, in conjunction with their partners at the Colorado Association of School Boards will select the final interview committees with special attention paid to a wide representation of stakeholder groups including students, parents, community/business members, teachers, classified staff and administrators.

Please go to Garfield Re-2 website for more information and have applications completed by Feb. 20. This same information is posted on the Garfield Re-2 facebook page and website at http://www.garfieldre2.net.

Second, Garfield Re-2 is seeking staff, parent and community input on three draft calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. These three options look very similar to the current calendar with slight variations.

Collaborative Solutions, the interest-based negotiations body of the Garfield Re-2 School District will review all of the feedback and recommend a two-year calendar cycle to the Board of Directors in March. Find the calendar options at http://bit.ly/2020re2calendars, on the Garfield Re-2 Facebook page and on the Garfield Re-2 website. This survey will close February 16.

If you have any questions about these opportunities, please contact Garfield Re-2 Director of Communication Theresa Hamilton at 970-665-7621.