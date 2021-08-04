Garfield Re-2 School District strongly advises students, staff to wear masks





Wearing masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 is being strongly advised but not required for all students and staff come the 2021-2022 school year, the Garfield Re-2 School District announced on Wednesday.

“(We) highly recommend mask wearing per guidance from (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), (American Academy of Pediatrics), (Colorado Department of Health and Environment), and Garfield County Public Health,” it states in a news release. “Masks will not be mandatory in schools. Garfield Re-2 is a mask friendly district and will support those who choose to wear masks.”

Mask wearing will also be required for all individuals on buses under federal order, the release states.

Meanwhile, vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 will not be quarantined, the release states. Students and adults who provide proof of vaccination and are asymptomatic do not have to quarantine per CDC and CDPHE guidelines.

If both individuals are wearing masks at time of exposure and are asymptomatic, they do not have to quarantine per CDC guidelines, the release states. If students or staff are participating in weekly testing and are asymptomatic, they do not have to quarantine.

In addition, anyone who has had COVID-19 in the last 90 days and who is asymptomatic does not have to quarantine.

“During high risk activities, such as choir, band or PE, public health authorities will guide decisions about who is a close contact and needs to quarantine,” the release states. “If the county single dose vaccination rate is 70% or higher, no one quarantines or masks.”

For athletics, the district will follow guidelines put in place by the Colorado High School Activities Association, the release states.

For all other activities — including the performing arts and physical education — the district encourages parent visitors and parent volunteers, clubs, assemblies, use of lockers and field trips as part of the educational experience, the release states.

The district will continue to provide information for families/staff that may be interested in vaccinating. Those who are fully vaccinated (14 days from their last dose) will not be quarantined if exposed, the release states.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the district is holding a special school board meeting at the district office at 839 Whiteriver Ave. in Rifle to discuss these proposed guidelines with the Re-2 school board. This meeting will be available via zoom as well. Because it is a special meeting, there will not be a public comment section of the meeting. The zoom link can be found here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81080569713?pwd=K3d0eWwrdE5uV3l6KzJpaHNkZmxYUT09 . The passcode is 377030

The next regular School Board meeting will be held at the district office on Aug. 11.

“We are eager to begin the new school year,” it states in a news release. “Though we may not ultimately agree on the best pathway to move forward, what we know for sure is that we all care about and want the best for your children. We are hopeful that everyone will be respectful of these decisions, and the opinions of others.”

For more information, visit https://www.garfieldre2.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=20821543&pageId=25499172