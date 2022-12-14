Garfield Re-2 schools on two-hour weather delay Wednesday
Due to road and weather conditions this morning, all Garfield Re- 2 schools will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday, according to a district email alert.
“This means school will begin two hours later than normal and all bus times will be two hours later,” the alert states. There will no morning pre-school today.
En Espanol: Debido a las condiciones de la carretera y del clima esta mañana, todas las escuelas Garfield R E-2 tendrán un retraso de 2 horas hoy.
Esto significa que la escuela comenzará dos horas más tarde de lo normal y todos los horarios de los autobuses serán dos horas más tarde.
No habrá preescolar matutino hoy.
