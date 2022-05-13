Garfield Re-2 student data potentially exposed at third-party vendor





A software vendor used to track student academic progress at the Garfield Re-2 School District recently encountered suspicious activity, a Thursday Re-2 news release states.

An investigation by the software vendor, Illuminate Education, confirmed that certain databases containing student information were “subject to unauthorized access” between Dec. 28, 2021 and Jan. 8, the release states.

At least 4,800 Re-2 students and their families have potentially been affected by the unauthorized access, according to the district.

“Illuminate has informed Garfield Re-2 that the affected databases contained ‘student ID, student name, academic and behavior information, and student demographic information,’” the release states. “Garfield Re-2 does not provide social security or financial information to Illuminate, thus that data was not at risk of being compromised.”

“According to the information provided to us by Illuminate Education, their investigation found ‘no evidence that any information was subject to actual or attempted misuse,’” the release states. “All families that had student information involved in this incident will be receiving a letter from both Garfield Re-2 School District and Illuminate Education indicating what information may have been compromised, and next steps.”

The district is in the process of discontinuing services with Illuminate Education, the release states.