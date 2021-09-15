Garfield Re-2 to implement universal mask requirements in all schools





All schools in the Garfield Re-2 School District will require students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Sept. 27, the district announced Wednesday.

“This was not an easy decision,” it states in a Wednesday news release. “It is based upon our data and on what is best for all students. We know that not everyone will agree with the decision.”

Since school began this year, the district has had 20 positive in-school COVID-19 cases that led to the quarantining of 236 students and 41 staff, the release states.

“If each of these students loses just four, eight-hour school days, this is a minimum of 7,552 hours of learning loss,” the release states.

In comparison, Sept. 15, 2020 saw Garfield Re-2 log five positive in-school COVID-19 cases, the release states.

“Several of our schools are on the verge of transitioning to online instruction because of the number of ill teachers and staff, many with COVID-19, and a continued substitute teacher shortage,” the release states.

Everyone involved in a classroom exposure who is masked will not require quarantine, the release states. Meanwhile, exposures during high-risk activities such as (but not limited to) athletics, music, band and physical education may require quarantine and will be determined in collaboration with Garfield County Public Health.

The district is scheduled to host a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to field any questions from the public. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88648543899?pwd=T3JTK1JCVXBNclZyWDd6Qm5Od2krZz09