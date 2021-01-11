Garfield Re-2, Carbondale Middle transition some students, staff to online learning





Exposure to individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 or related symptoms has prompted two local school districts to transition some classes to online learning, according to respective Tuesday news releases.

Students and staff from Rifle High School, Elk Creek Elementary, Cactus Valley Elementary and Rifle Middle School are being asked to quarantine for 10 days. This includes approximately 113 students and 10 staff members, Garfield Re-2 announced.

“Garfield Re-2, in partnership with Garfield County Public Health, revised their quarantine procedures at the beginning of the year to reflect 10-day quarantines,” the release states.

Garfield Re-2 custodial staff have cleaned and disinfected the school so that they are prepared for the return of non-impacted students and staff, the release states.

Questions can be directed to Garfield County Public Health 970-945-6614, or in Rifle at 970-625-5200.

Also Tuesday, a student or staff member at Carbondale Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the quarantine of almost all of the sixth grade class. The entire grade and its teachers are considered a cohort, the Roaring Fork Re-1 District announced.

CMS parents and students received notice that sixth graders would transition to distance learning on Wednesday. “This cohort will quarantine through Jan. 16 and return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.” There is no school on Monday, Jan. 18 because of the Martin Luther King holiday.