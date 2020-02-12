Garfield Re-2 votes to terminate superintendent’s contract
The Garfield Re-2 school board voted unanimously Tuesday to immediately terminate Superintendent Brent Curtice’s contract.
It was announced earlier in the school year that Curtice was officially retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Curtice first started as Re-2 superintendent in March 2016.
The Board’s decision came after a lengthy executive session with Curtice.
Heather Grumley was named the interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year while the District concludes a nationwide search for Curtice’s successor. Grumley’s contract will be modified in the coming weeks to reflect the additional duties.
“The Board and the District are grateful for the years of service Superintendent Curtice has given to the students, staff and community of the District. His leadership around instructional excellence does not go unnoticed or unappreciated,” according to a release.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Coal Ridge 3-point ace Austin Gerber in running to compete at NCAA Final Four preps shooting contest
Coal Ridge senior sharp-shooter Austin Gerber is in a social media-driven fan-vote contest to be picked for the NCAA Final Four 3-point shooting contest in Atlanta, and you can help him get there.