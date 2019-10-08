Gas leak causes evacuations in Snowmass Base Village area

A gas leak in Base Village on Tuesday morning prompted evacuations of businesses and residences in the area.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Evacuations are being issued because of a gas leak Tuesday morning in the Base Village area in Snowmass.

According to alerts from Pitkin County, residents and businesses in the area are being asked to leave buildings and people are not allowed to “access or start a car in the parking garage.”

About 175 people have been evacuated from the Base Village area Tuesday morning after a gas meter broke near the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue is on the scene along with technicians from Black Hills Energy, Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Olson said public safety officials first received a call at 7:30 a.m. about the audible gas leak, and people were evacuated from all Base Village properties, including the Limelight hotel, Capitol Peak, Hayden Lodge, Lichenhearth, and Tamarack properties.

Snowmass and Basalt police are assisting on the scene as well as the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department. Carriage Way is closed from Wood Road up to Daly Lane at the Snowmass Mall.

The cause of the gas leak is under investigation and crews were still working on securing that leak, Carly West, Black Hills Energy community affairs manager, said at 11 a.m.

She said the leak was not causing gas outages in the area, and “I wouldn’t anticipate that would change” later this afternoon as crews work to repair the meter.

Black Hills Energy is estimating the leak to be resolved by 2 p.m. this afternoon, according to a second Pitkin County alert sent out at 10:44 a.m.

Officials are monitoring the gas levels in the area, but do not believe the evacuation area will expand beyond Base Village.

According to a release sent out by Town of Snowmass Village officials around 11 a.m., it is not safe for evacuated people to return to the area.

If anyone has essentials they need to access in the Base Village area, Snowmass Village police have set up a check in and checkout area at the entrance to the parking garage. The release said residents, guests, and employees can report there to access their homes and units to briefly enter the area.

Anyone entering the area will be required to check back out. Vehicles parked in the Base Village garage are still not accessible, the release stated.

The release also said the Viceroy Snowmass hotel is open to people evacuated from Base Village to stay until it is safe to return to the Base Village area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

