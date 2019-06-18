Get ready for a summer of music

Pick up a copy of Escape to Garfield County Summer 2019 on a newsstand near you for more stories on what to do in Garfield County this summer.



Glenwood Springs will be filled with the sound of live music this summer, just as it has in summers past.

Two free concert series ensure that from June through September, there will be entertainment for virtually every musical taste each week, offered for free to visitors and locals.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park kicked off its summer shows Saturday with an incendiary performance, Dance of the Sacred Fire, and local favorite the Missing Link Band on top of Iron Mountain.

For all Music on the Mountain shows from June through September, the tram ride high above Glenwood Springs is free with a donation of one canned food item for the food pantries of local nonprofit LIFT-UP.

For the flatlanders and anyone else, Glenwood Springs Summer of Music will host six acts from across the country (and around the globe — see Irish band I Draw Slow, fronted by brother and sister maestros) starting the end of June.

Just a stone’s throw from the Colorado River, Two Rivers Park is a popular music, picnic and hangout spot.

Made possible through generous local businesses and individuals, the Summer of Music is free to anyone who visits.

From its beginnings as the Summer of Jazz in the mid-1980s, Summer of Music’s focus “expanded to include many forms of music and genres,” said Annie Olson, president of the organization.

Olson and the organizers are committed to “the value of bringing people together, enjoying picnics, summer mountain evenings, and great music continues to be a strong Glenwood Springs tradition.”

The organizers select bands in a variety of styles: from bluegrass to country, rock to jazz, rhythm and blues to Latin.

“Anything that we feel is really going to help people, on a Wednesday night, forget about their woes and cares, come and listen to good music, dance and enjoy the evening in beautiful Glenwood Springs,” Olson said.

Aspen Jazz Students and a variety of other local bands will open each performance at the Summer of Music shows.

