Get ready to shred, Sunlight is officially opening a little early

Start doing your snow dances to the snow gods because one more good dump means Sunlight Mountain Resort will be open early for the season.

“If we get one more decent storm we can open Dec. 2 for the season with additional terrain and lifts open,” Ross Terry, Sunlight assistant GM said.

One thing to be extra thankful for this coming week is that Sunlight will be open the weekend after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25-27.

“That will be the Tercero lift only servicing our main Midway run thanks to the hard work of our snowmakers,” Troy Hawks, Sunlight marketing and sales director, said in an email.

Sunlight will be closed again Nov. 28 for the week.

“If we don’t get any additional snowfall, we will open back up Dec. 2, but just for the weekend only,” Terry said.

This is Sunlight’s 55th season, and guests will be able to enjoy a new ski-rental facility, the new digital trail map at the top of the mountain, a newly inaugurated Mini-Mayor and new outdoor food station on the West Deck, according to Hawks.

This will be the last year the Segundo lift will be run before it is replaced in 2023, so be sure to get up there this season for a couple farewell rides.

The replacement chair will be a three lift chair that was previously owned by Arapahoe Basin.

Sunlight also has a new snow grooming machine for smoother riding.

Follow Sunlight on Facebook for operations updates.