Get the goods on proposed NEPA rollback

A discussion on the Trump administration’s proposal to weaken parts of the National Environmental Policy Act will be held Sunday at Ute Mountaineer in Aspen.

The Independence Pass Foundation and Colorado Wild Public Lands will lead the discussion from 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the issue, write postcards, enjoy goodies and win raffle prizes.

“For almost 50 years, the National Environmental Policy Act has protected the health, clean air, clean water and wild landscapes of millions of Americans,” a promotional flyer said. “Protect your voice, health and public lands: Say No to proposed NEPA rollback.”