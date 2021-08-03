Get to know your area cops this week; National Night Out events Tuesday; Saturday is Glenwood ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Area residents will have a chance to meet and chat with their local police in several Garfield County communities this week to learn about community policing and available resources.

First up is the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out from 4-7 p.m. at the Battlement Mesa Shopping Center. The event includes games, a K9 demonstration, barbecue and a chance to meet area law enforcement officers.

The Carbondale Police Department’s National Night Out also takes place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sopris Park and the adjacent John M. Fleet Pool.

“The Carbondale Police Department is proud of its rich history of community policing with a mission to provide the highest level of public safety with fairness, consideration and cooperation,” Chief of Police Kirk Wilson said in a release.

The event is to include free food, games and pool activities and information about Carbondale Police Department resources that are available to the community.

National Night Out started in 1984 and usually takes place on the first Tuesday of August as a way for local police agencies to connect with residents and promote camaraderie, peace and respect among police and neighbors, according to the release.

“It is intended to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Then, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras and some of his crew will be at River Blend Coffee House for Coffee with a Cop.

“This is an opportunity for folks to come by, take a look at a police car, chat with the officers and have a cup of coffee,” Deras said.

River Blend is located at 402 Seventh St. in downtown Glenwood Springs.