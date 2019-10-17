Ghosts to once again haunt Glenwood’s Linwood Cemetery

Paul Hamilton portraying pioneer Ed Hughes

Provided

Ghosts will once again haunt Glenwood’s Linwood Cemetery this year thanks to the efforts of the Glenwood Springs’ Historical Society and Frontier Museum and the Chamber Resort Association.

The Glenwood Ghost Walk returns on four evenings, tonight and Saturday night, and on Oct. 25 and 26, after disappearing in 2018 due to a lack of volunteer portrayalists and funding by the city.

A big slice of the credit for the Ghost Walk’s reanimation goes to Chip Wells and the Defiance Players, who will portray several Glenwood pioneers, said Bill Kight, the Historical Society’s executive director.

“Lucky for us, they didn’t have a theater production in the fall this year, so they’ve been really great at filling in the blanks for us,” Kight said.

Some of the pioneers who will be portrayed include Louisa Swartz, who will begin the tour by talking about the cemetery, Ed Hughes, Carolyn Barlow, Katie Bender, Allie Ward and Ella Seller along with Ida Alben who was laid to rest in Potter’s Field, a section of the cemetery where the indigent were buried.

There will also be a few “extras” who may show up unexpectedly, adding to the haunted ambience. And of course Jasper Ward may also appear, arresting interlopers.

“We won’t reveal when (the extras) will be jumping out, but they’ll do little vignettes and it’s sort of a little guerilla theater, which is a lot of fun for the actors,” Kight said.

Unfortunately for those who haven’t already purchased tickets, the popular annual event was heavily promoted and is once again sold out.

“We had the History Walk thanks to the tourism folks at the Chamber, Marlene Neidert especially, and Channel 9 did a special report on it,” Kight said. “We also did a radio special with KMD Connections with KMTS and Gabe Chenoweth, so the word got out, and that’s always important, because that’s what makes it happen or not.”

