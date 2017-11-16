Gift idea: 13 golf courses for just $99; $950 in savings

It's an annual dilemma that's actually become a cliché — there is always someone on your holiday list who seemingly has everything.

But they won't have a Rocky Mountain Golf Card, at least not yet.

The card offers two-for-one and other discounted rates at 13 Western Slope golf courses and goes on sale this week. It sells for $99 and will be valid throughout the 2018 golf season. It's a new product from the new events and promotion division of Colorado Mountain News Media, of which the Post Independent is part.

"If you got to all of the courses on the card, you can save up to $950 in greens fees," said Holli Snyder, director of the new CMNM division. "But it is not just a discount card, it's also a way to experience all these great western Colorado communities."

As she was compiling research for the Rocky Mountain Golf Card, Snyder found that recreational golfers were eager to venture out from their respective communities.

For instance, her husband started planning a trip that begins at Grand Junction, loops up to Meeker and Craig, swings over to Steamboat Springs and heads down to Glenwood Springs before dropping in on the courses of the Eagle Valley. From there he can hit the Leadville and Summit County courses.

Recommended Stories For You

CARD COURSES

The 13 courses that are participating in the Rocky Mountain Golf Card program are:

• The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Club, Carbondale

• Ironbridge Golf Course, Glenwood Springs

• Glenwood Springs Golf Club, Glenwood

• Eagle Ranch Golf Club, Eagle

• EagleVail Golf Club, Eagle-Vail

• Vail Golf Club, Vail

• Lincoln Park Golf Course, Grand Junction

• Tiara Rado Golf Course, Grand Junction

• Raven at Three Peaks, Silverthorne

• Mount Massive Golf Course, Leadville

• Yampa Valley Golf Club, Craig

• Haymaker Golf Course, Steamboat Springs

• Meeker Golf Course, Meeker

The discounts include several buy-one, get-one rounds. Other courses will offer special pricing. Some restrictions apply. At the Eagle Ranch Golf Course, for example, the card special is $60 for 18 holes for two people prior to July 1. After that, the prime season card special with be $90 for two people.

"We are only selling a limited number of passes, so we encourage everyone who is interested to grab one before they sell out," said Snyder.

To learn more, or purchase a Rocky Mountain Golf Card, visit rockymountaingolfcard.com.