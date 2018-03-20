Ginsburg abandons Democratic bid for Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) — Colorado businessman Noel Ginsburg has dropped out of the Democratic primary race for governor.

Ginsburg cited a poor showing in the party's March 6 non-binding caucuses — roughly 2 percent — in making his announcement Tuesday.

He pledged to support the winner of the June 26 Democratic primary.

Former state Sen. Mike Johnston has qualified for the primary. Also in the running are former state treasurer Cary Kennedy, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.

Candidates can make the primary by getting at least 30 percent of delegate votes at the party's state assembly on April 14 or by petitioning their way onto the ballot, as Johnston did.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited.