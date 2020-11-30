Glenwood and Carbondale chambers: Shop Local, Eat Local, Support Local

We’re encouraging everyone to support our local small businesses by shopping and dining safely this fall and winter at our local boutiques and restaurants. By supporting local businesses, you’re helping our economy to grow and our community to thrive. Now, more than ever, let’s unite our community around what can happen when we shop local, eat local and support local. We’re encouraging everyone to stay united to stop the spread and think local first this holiday season.

5 Reasons to Shop Local

1. When you shop local, you are supporting the community. Whether you are a resident or a visitor, the dollars you spend here are an investment. It is estimated that for every $100 spent, $68-$73 returns to the local economy. Money spent in the neighborhood tends to stay here because locally owned businesses purchase items from other businesses and services providers, as well as pay their employees who also spend locally.

2. Local small businesses excel at customer service. Owners make it their personal mission to understand your needs and to help you find what you’re looking for — anything from the perfect dress to taking the time to properly tune your skis or bike.

3. Local shops carry a variety of unique products that you won’t find any place else. Think one-of-a kind handmade gifts or locally brewed beer or distilled spirits.

4. Shopping small is good for the environment. Because local businesses tend to make purchases closer to home, less transportation is required. When you buy from a small business, you’re contributing to less air and noise pollution, fewer cars on the road and a reduction in natural habitat loss and resource depletion.

5. Buying small also allows you to help those in need. Local business owners provide a tremendous amount of support for non-profits and community organizations such as local food banks, area school programs, animals shelters, mental health services and many more.

Andrea Stewart, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce



Shop and Dine Carbondale

Carbondale’s local dining scene is noted for its support for local farmers and producers, so there’s even more reason to Eat Local. Throughout the winter season, many restaurants are also offering varied ways to enjoy their menu favorites—from grocery and produce sales, menu meal kits, curbside pick-up to-go—so staying in can still be a treat. Visit http://www.Carbondale.com for updated dining information.

This holiday season you can Shop Local at Deck The Walls seasonal pop-up: Carbondale Arts transforms the R2 Gallery into a shop filled with artisanal goods created by local and regional artists from all over the Roaring Fork Valley and the state of Colorado. Carbondale Arts is cultivating a vibrant collective of local and regional artists, designers, and hand-makers each year and strives to help small businesses grow while encouraging the community to connect with the artisans. Deck The Walls is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (open 7 days a week). Shop safe as well: between 10 a.m. to noon of each weekday and Saturday be designated for “COVID Mindfulness” shopping only, limited to six visitors per half hour, appointment only. Otherwise, the gallery will be open only to up to eight visitors at a time, first come, first served. For more information and to make an appointment for shopping, visit http://www.carbondalearts.com

Another way to Support Local is by purchasing a Carbondale Chamber gift certificate which can be spent locally in one of the 60 participating retail and dining businesses in town—in the past 12 months over $21,600 worth of Chamber gift certificates were sold—keeping money local in the Carbondale economy. Gift certificates can be purchased by contacting the Carbondale Chamber: chamber@carbondale.com.

Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association



Shop and Dine Glenwood

Glenwood Springs is a small town with big amenities. From one-of-a-kind gifts to everyday essentials, the latest ski gear or even a new car, you can find it right here in Glenwood Springs. For added safety and convenience, many shops offer curbside pickup and even local delivery. Whether you dine in, dine outside or takeout, our restaurant scene is unmatched. Watch for new and innovative outdoor dining options coming soon. For more information on where to shop and dine in Glenwood Springs, please visit glenwoodchamber.com/aroundthecorner.

With so many options, Glenwood Gold makes gift giving easy. Glenwood Gold community currency is a year-round “buy-local” program. The certificates can be used at over 50 participating businesses in Glenwood Springs. Learn more at http://www.glenwoodchamber.com/glenwoodgold.

For a fun experience, look for the new wing art in downtown Glenwood Springs. When you find a pair of Glenwood’s wings, snap a photo with the wings and enter to win $100 in Glenwood Gold. Learn more at http://www.glenwoodchamber.com/glenwoodwings.

Happy holidays on behalf of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Andrea Stewart, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.