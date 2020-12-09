Glenwood, Basalt middle schools latest to quarantine student groups for COVID-19

Glenwood Springs Middle School has transitioned one class of less than 16 students to quarantine distance learning, while the entire fifth grade at Basalt Middle School is on quarantine due to postive COVID-19 cases, the Roaring Fork School District announced Wednesday.

“All students who have been exposed have been contacted directly,” according to a district news release.

The GSMS students are to be in quarantine through Dec. 22, after the start of the holiday break, and will not return to in-person learning until January.

The BMS fifth-grade quarantine will run through next Tuesday, due to the timing of the positive COVID-19 case in that school, according to the release. The entire grade is a cohort in that situation.

“All (BMS) fifth-grade families have been notified that their student may have been exposed and should quarantine until they hear differently,” the release stated.

In that case, Pitkin County Public Health may contact families in the next couple of days for further contact tracing and updated quarantine information,“ according to the release.

“The affected areas in the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff. Students in grades 6-8 will remain in normal session.”

Students who are quarantined at home and not symptomatic are expected to take part in distance learning through electronic means, where possible, or through asynchronous learning, according to the release.