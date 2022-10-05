Glenwood-Battle Mountain high school football game canceled for Thursday

A 3A League football matchup between Glenwood Springs and Battle Mountain that was scheduled for Thursday in Glenwood has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Huskies program.

Glenwood Springs High School Athletic Director Craig Denney said Battle Mountain was forced to forfeit the game due to recent injuries and low numbers overall this season in the football program, and that the rest of the varsity schedule for the Huskies may be in question.

The cancelation gives the Demons (3-2) an extra week off following a bye last week, as they get set to begin their 3A League 3 schedule.

Only one league game has been played so far, a 54-6 win for Eagle Valley over Battle Mountain on Sept. 30.

Season records have Summit leading the way at 5-0, Durango at 4-1, Glenwood Springs at 3-2, Palisade and Eagle Valley both at 1-4 and Battle Mountain at 0-6.

Glenwood Springs is on the road the next two weeks, Oct. 14 at Durango and Oct. 21 at Summit, before returning home to face Eagle Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Stubler Memorial Field.