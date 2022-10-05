Glenwood-Battle Mountain high school football game canceled for Thursday
A 3A League football matchup between Glenwood Springs and Battle Mountain that was scheduled for Thursday in Glenwood has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Huskies program.
Glenwood Springs High School Athletic Director Craig Denney said Battle Mountain was forced to forfeit the game due to recent injuries and low numbers overall this season in the football program, and that the rest of the varsity schedule for the Huskies may be in question.
The cancelation gives the Demons (3-2) an extra week off following a bye last week, as they get set to begin their 3A League 3 schedule.
Only one league game has been played so far, a 54-6 win for Eagle Valley over Battle Mountain on Sept. 30.
Season records have Summit leading the way at 5-0, Durango at 4-1, Glenwood Springs at 3-2, Palisade and Eagle Valley both at 1-4 and Battle Mountain at 0-6.
Glenwood Springs is on the road the next two weeks, Oct. 14 at Durango and Oct. 21 at Summit, before returning home to face Eagle Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Stubler Memorial Field.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.