Glenwood Canyon Bike Path closed Nov. 18-19 from Yampah Hot Springs to No Name Tunnel
The Glenwood Canyon Bike Path will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19, from the Yampah Hot Springs to the No Name Tunnels for CDOT I-70 fiber work.
Pedestrians and Cyclists will not be able to access the Glenwood Canyon bike path from the Yampah Hot Springs entrance to the No Name tunnel bridge. CDOT is completing fiber work along this section. A detour route is not available.
