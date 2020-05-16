Glenwood Canyon bike path closure planned next week

Cyclists take advantage of warm weather to enjoy the bike path through Glenwood Canyon.

Post Independent file

A portion of the Glenwood Canyon bike path near the Hanging Lake Tunnel will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to allow for overhead safety work to be conducted, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure will be just under the bridge at mile point 125. Trail sections west and east of that point will remain open, but no through traffic will be allowed.

“This closure is to allow construction crews to raise the bridge and replace a bearing device on the north end of the Hanging Lake Bridge,” according to a CDOT press release. “While the crews have the bridge raised, the bike path below must be closed to for safety.”

In addition, westbound Interstate 70 motorists should anticipate intermittent 30-minute delays in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday and Thursday next week as crews work on excavation, drain installation and concrete pours related to the No Name Tunnel lighting project. To hear the approximate travel times, call 970-618-5379.