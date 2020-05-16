Glenwood Canyon bike path closure planned next week
A portion of the Glenwood Canyon bike path near the Hanging Lake Tunnel will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to allow for overhead safety work to be conducted, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The closure will be just under the bridge at mile point 125. Trail sections west and east of that point will remain open, but no through traffic will be allowed.
“This closure is to allow construction crews to raise the bridge and replace a bearing device on the north end of the Hanging Lake Bridge,” according to a CDOT press release. “While the crews have the bridge raised, the bike path below must be closed to for safety.”
In addition, westbound Interstate 70 motorists should anticipate intermittent 30-minute delays in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday and Thursday next week as crews work on excavation, drain installation and concrete pours related to the No Name Tunnel lighting project. To hear the approximate travel times, call 970-618-5379.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User