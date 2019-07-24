Glenwood Canyon bike path now fully open

The Glenwood Canyon bike path is now fully open from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero.

Post Independent file |

The Glenwood Canyon bike path is now fully open from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs, following an extended closure of sections due to the high runoff this year.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews have been working to make repairs and sweep the path in order to take down the barriers between the Shoshone area and the east end of the canyon, according to a press release.

As of Wednesday, the bike path is now open through the entire 12-mile stretch of the canyon east of Glenwood Springs.

Cyclists and pedestrians using the path should still check the CDOT website for updates, since the bike path may close on short notice because of stormy weather or high water flow in the adjacent Colorado River.

Information can be found on the http://www.COTRIP.org page under the Travel Alerts /Statewide Alerts tabs.

“In order to maintain pathway safety, CDOT reminds cyclists and pedestrians to please obey all warning and closure signs,” according to the release.

A reminder to those wishing to bike to and hike the Hanging Lake trail will need to make a reservation for a permit, at http://www.visitglenwood.com/hanginglake.